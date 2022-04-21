Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $173,845.44 and approximately $5.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,405.17 or 0.99973897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00252050 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00165563 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00335687 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00088430 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004652 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

