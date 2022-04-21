McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 18,085 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 217.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,530,000 after buying an additional 339,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,957,000 after buying an additional 348,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after buying an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after buying an additional 491,582 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $72.67 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90.

