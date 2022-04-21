McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,258,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11,764.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 143,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 142,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $182.52 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.82 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.84.

