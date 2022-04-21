McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,447,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JNJ stock opened at $183.89 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $185.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.02 and its 200-day moving average is $168.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
