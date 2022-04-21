McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,758 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.45 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

