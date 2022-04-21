McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.