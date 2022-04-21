McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 828 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

