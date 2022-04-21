McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $898,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.