McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $898,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42.
