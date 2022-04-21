McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 67,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

NYSE MMM opened at $150.59 on Thursday. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

