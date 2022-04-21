MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Trading Down 12.5%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.
About MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)
