MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 912223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

LABS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$35.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

