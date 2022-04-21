Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $747.43

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 747.43 ($9.72) and traded as high as GBX 769.80 ($10.02). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 765.80 ($9.96), with a volume of 622,224 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.76) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.41) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 758.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 747.66. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.37.

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($658,151.65). Also, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.82), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($85,411.46). Insiders purchased a total of 886 shares of company stock valued at $389,567 over the last three months.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

