Melon (MLN) Price Tops $38.88

Melon (MLN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Melon coin can currently be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00103305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

