Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.14 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

