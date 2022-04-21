Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $35.14 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $556.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MBWM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

