Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of WPC opened at $85.73 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

