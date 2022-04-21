Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.