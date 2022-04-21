Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of SSD opened at $110.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $102.41 and a one year high of $141.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $118.61.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.