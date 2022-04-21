Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.36 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 897,202 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,363,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,305.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 649,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after acquiring an additional 583,967 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

