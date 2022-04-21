Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

