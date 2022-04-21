Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $3,731,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $23,912,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average of $132.55.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

