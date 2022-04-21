Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,102 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $267.65 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.