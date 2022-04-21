Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $110,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.55.

HUM stock opened at $465.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.