Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 212 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $76.75 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $81.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.