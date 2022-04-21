Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,691 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,057,000 after buying an additional 174,885 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.25. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

