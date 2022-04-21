MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires 4,380 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,222,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 110.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 279,338 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,447. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.10. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.12 and a 1 year high of $195.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.90.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

