MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Decreases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,729,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $9,044,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.27.

DECK traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,794. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $231.88 and a one year high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.72 and a 200-day moving average of $335.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

