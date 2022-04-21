MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAL traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,933. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.86.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

