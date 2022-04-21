MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 452,302 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452,302 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,439,000 after acquiring an additional 319,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after purchasing an additional 213,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 295,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 639.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 48,641.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,016 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.83. 22,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,217. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.82%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

