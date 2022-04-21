MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 8,275 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $27,439,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,243,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,752 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,224. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

