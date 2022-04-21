Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, downgraded Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.02.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $200.42 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.92.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,924. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

