Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $258.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.02.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $200.42 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.92. The stock has a market cap of $545.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,606,924. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

