MetaHash (MHC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $701,817.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $701,817.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.75 or 0.07388667 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,701.34 or 1.00176209 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00036707 BTC.

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,379,611,304 coins and its circulating supply is 3,208,877,236 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

