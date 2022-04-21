MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MetLife by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MetLife by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $59,208,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of MET opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.