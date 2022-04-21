Metronome 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32,676.00 (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $35.04 million and $32,676.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00006056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.27 or 0.07403790 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00037788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.43 or 0.99973425 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,020,857 coins and its circulating supply is 13,876,283 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

