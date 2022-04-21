Mettalex (MTLX) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mettalex (MTLX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001100 BTC on major exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $525,098.26 and approximately $252,562.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.49 or 0.07380658 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.95 or 1.00164316 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00035572 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

