Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.93. 16,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.