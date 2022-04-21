MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.58. MICT shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 168,081 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MICT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MICT by 2,290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MICT by 3,664.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MICT during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of MICT during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MICT by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

