Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading 0.8% Higher

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 648 ($8.43) and last traded at GBX 635 ($8.26). 6,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 56,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($8.20).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.15) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 598.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 620.71. The firm has a market cap of £576.78 million and a PE ratio of 46.38.
Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)
Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.
