Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. 832,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 38.73 and a current ratio of 38.93. The stock has a market cap of C$395.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20.
Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)
