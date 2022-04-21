Mina (MINA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $77.83 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Mina has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $77.83 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00006037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.44 or 0.07441962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00037593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,696.44 or 1.00051250 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 468,393,943 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

