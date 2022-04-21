Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. 39,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,056,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIR. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,981,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,070,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,926,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,437,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,267,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

