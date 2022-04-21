Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

MITK stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $578.97 million, a P/E ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 73,288 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

