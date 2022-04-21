Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 339,789 shares.The stock last traded at $13.17 and had previously closed at $13.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.97 million, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

