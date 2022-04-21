Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,034 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,992,000 after purchasing an additional 169,097 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,255 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,604,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,979. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

