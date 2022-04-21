Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,939 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $41,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 64,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.79. 217,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,300,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

