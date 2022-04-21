Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $19,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $7,156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.91.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,194. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.