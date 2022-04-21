Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $30,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,069,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,664,000 after buying an additional 203,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

TRV stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.99. 52,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average of $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.