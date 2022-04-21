Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 45,273 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $32,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Welltower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.05. 17,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,133. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

