Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 46,710 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $17,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.57. 49,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

